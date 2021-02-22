 + +
You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Rising house prices outstrip Stamp Duty savings for movers

0
Written by:
22/02/2021
The amount of deposit needed to buy a more expensive property eats into savings from the stamp duty holiday
Rising house prices outstrip Stamp Duty savings for movers

Homebuyers are racing to beat the stamp duty holiday deadline, but property prices have risen by much more than they will save since the tax break was introduced, costing them more to move, said Halifax.

The average house price for homemovers in the six months to June 2020 was £373,537, but this increased by £57,790 during the stamp duty holiday period to £431,327 in the six months to Dec 2020.

So, while homemovers have saved money on stamp duty, they’ve faced the challenge of even bigger deposits (on average £11,558) thanks to the increase in house prices during that time.

Regional split

Those who moved home in London have lower upfront costs of around £12,188, as the amount of deposit increased by an average £2,812 and was offset by stamp duty holiday savings of £15,000.

Those moving home in the South East, West Midlands, and South West are also better off, while homemovers in all other regions have seen the savings in stamp duty only partially offset the increase in average deposit cost.

The proportion of homemovers paying stamp duty on transactions dropped from 93% in the six months to June 2020 to 26% in the six months to December, while the threshold was temporarily raised from £125,000 to £500,000.

First-time buyer boost

There was also a significant drop in the number of first-time buyers paying stamp duty holiday – from 29% to 10% in the same period – although these are predominantly concentrated in London and the South East.

Almost four in 10 (38%) of first-time buyers in London paid stamp duty during the second half of 2020 – down from 86% before the holiday period started. Meanwhile in the South East this was down from 42% to 9%, followed by those in East Anglia and South West dropping from 18% and 15% respectively to 3% during the same period.

Andy Bickers, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “Since the summer we have seen a huge surge in mortgage applications, as people raced to make much sought after stamp duty savings.

“We know that lockdown restrictions have made it more practically challenging for those buying and selling, but the stamp duty ‘holiday’ has been one of the main drivers of continued demand for sales and purchases during the pandemic and we will wait to see if further steps are taken that could give people more time.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Students waste £1bn on unusable accommodation

Student accommodation costs have caused ‘concern, anxiety and confusion’ for many students during the pandemic

Close
+ +