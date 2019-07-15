The towns and cities where buyer interest has rocketed

Some parts of the UK have seen a sudden surge in buyer interest, but where are these new property hotspots?

Estate agents in Preston have seen a significant spike in buyer demand, according to Zoopla.

The property portal said the city has experienced the highest increase in buyer demand year-on-year across the UK – a 60% rise.

The income required to purchase a home in Preston is currently just £10,000, and this level of affordability is attracting buyers at all stages of the housing ladder to this market.

Transactions are also up by 8% in Preston over the same time period, where estate agents achieve 93% of a property’s listing price and take 13.5 weeks to sell a home.

Emma Roberts, managing director of Roberts & Co, said: “Preston is growing in popularity. The market is healthy here as whether you’re a family looking to be near good schools, which Preston has an abundance of, or you’re a first-time buyer on the hunt for a destination with great job opportunities, the city really does have it all. Our clients vary hugely which is a key part of keeping the market healthy and active.”

Estate agency branches in Cardiff received the second highest increase in enquiries, with the property portal generating 58% more sales leads to estate agents here in the last 12 months.

Falkirk, Cambridge and Barking and Dagenham completed the top five.