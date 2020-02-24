You are here: Home - Government Help - News -

Buyers of shoddy new homes given fresh protection with industry ombudsman

0
Written by: Lana Clements
24/02/2020
The New Homes Ombudsman will be able to resolve disputes faster and ensure homebuyers get the compensation they deserve
Buyers of shoddy new homes given fresh protection with industry ombudsman

Homebuyers are to be given fresh help with rogue builders and shoddy work by a New Homes Ombudsman.

Housebuilders will be obliged to join the ombudsman so all homebuyers can get issues resolved.

Developers will be forced to pay compensation for substandard finishes on homes, under the new rules announced by housing secretary Robert Jenrick today.

The ombudsman will also have the power to ban rogue developers and order builders to carry out remedial work.

Buyers currently face long waits, as well as costly court cases, to sort problems with their new homes.

But under the ombudsman, consumers will be able to complain about a range of issues from sloppy brickwork to faulty wiring and get a faster outcome.

The independent ombudsman is to be enforced into law as soon as possible, Jenrick added.

At the same time, new measures have been confirmed to make sure all homes sold under the future Help to Buy scheme meet higher standards.

Jenrick said: “It’s completely unacceptable that so many people struggle to get answers when they find issues with their dream new home.

“That’s why the ombudsman will stop rogue developers getting away with shoddy building work and raise the game of housebuilders across the sector.

“Homebuyers will be able to access help when they need it, so disputes can be resolved faster and people can get the compensation they deserve.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The cost of Storm Ciara: £20m in claims with one insurer alone

Plus, there's already been 1,000 claims made to NFU Mutual for damage from Storm Dennis

Close