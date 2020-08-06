First Homes scheme: What it will look like

10 things we've learnt about the Government's new affordable housing scheme, which offers first-time buyers a 30% discount on a home

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has published further details on the government’s new First Homes scheme.

It aims to help first-time buyers purchase a home in their local area for a 30% discount on the open market price.

According to Government figures, this will save first-time buyers around £100,000 on the price of an average newly built property in England.

What you need to know