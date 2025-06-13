National burglary rates decreased by 8% last year

Burglary rates are down 8% and some areas have seen even bigger declines, said Go.Compare.

The price comparison site said that Merseyside has seen the largest decrease in burglary rates, declining by a massive 32%.

The research, by Go.Compare Home Insurance, looked at Home Office crime figures and Census data to pinpoint areas with the highest ratio of households per burglary. It then compared the numbers to 2023 data to see which places are seeing the biggest increases and decreases.

The police force areas that saw the five largest decreases were:

1. Merseyside (-32%)

2. Cleveland (-26%)

3. West Mercia (-26%)

4. Derbyshire (-25%)

5. Lincolnshire (-24%)

But not all areas saw improvements. Northumbria experienced the largest increase in residential burglaries, with a rise of nearly a quarter (23%) compared to 2023. Other police force areas that saw a large increase include Devon and Cornwall (up 22%) and Dyfed-Powys in Wales (up 21%).

The police force areas that saw the five largest increases were:

1. Northumbria (+23%)

2. Devon and Cornwall (+22%)

3. Dyfed-Powys (+21%)

4. City of London (+14%)

5. Avon and Somerset (+13%)

Overall, Wales witnessed a 1% drop in burglaries, whereas England saw a 8% decrease.

When it comes to regions, south-west England saw the largest increase, with 4% more burglaries than 2023. The region that saw the highest decrease was the East Midlands, with an 18% drop.

Nathan Blackler, a home insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: “While it’s encouraging to see a national drop in burglary rates, the regional differences highlight why it’s so important for homeowners to stay alert. Even in areas with falling crime, break-ins can still happen – and they often come with financial and emotional consequences.

“Insurers take local crime rates into account when pricing policies, so those living in areas with rising burglary rates might see their premiums reflect that. If you live in one of these areas, it’s especially important to make sure your policy covers the full value of what you own and that your home security is up to date.

“Simple measures like installing a burglar alarm, and upgrading the locks on your doors and windows, can help reduce your risk. Remember to keep these locks well-maintained so that they stay in good working order, too. In turn, this could bring down your premiums.

“No matter where you live, shopping around for quotes is one of the easiest ways to make sure you’re getting the right cover for you at a fair price, so remember to compare policies regularly. Check that you’ve selected the right lock types when buying your policy as well, as your claim could be invalidated if you get this wrong.”