Buildings insurance costs rocket 25% in last year

Christina Hoghton
20/05/2025
20/05/2025
Homeowners are facing a sharp spike in buildings insurance premiums, with the latest data showing a 25% year-on-year increase.

That’s according to Go.Compare home insurance, which found that the average buildings cover premium has risen from £167 to £208 in the last 12 months.

The price comparison’s latest home insurance price index from also revealed that the average cost of a combined buildings and contents policy has gone up by 4%, from £224 last year to £232 in 2025.

Contents-only insurance costs have remained stable, with the median premium unchanged at £63 between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025.

Nathan Blackler, home insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: “This rise in the cost of buildings insurance won’t be welcome news to homeowners, but also won’t come as a surprise. The 25% increase in the last year is a result of a few things – we’ve seen an increase in extreme weather, a rise in inflation, and rebuilding costs going through the roof.”

Location matters

According to the data, the location of your home also has a significant impact on the cost of cover.

Northern Ireland remains the most expensive area for home insurance, with a median combined cost of £424, while the North East is the most affordable region, with a combined median cost of £184.

Below are the average prices of a combined home insurance policy by region:

East Midlands £211
Greater London £333
North East £184
North West £199
Northern Ireland £424
Scotland £228
South East £258
South West £219
Wales £213
West Midlands £199

Top tips for minimising the cost of cover

Go.Compare has put together its top tips for cheaper home insurance, which include:

Never auto-renew: Letting your policy renew with the same insurer without shopping around could be costing you. Set a reminder, or mark it in your calendar, to make sure you get the best policy for you at the right price.
Look after your home: Keeping up with regular maintenance of your property will help reduce the chance that you need to make a claim on your policy, so fixing a leak or cutting back any trees before they become a problem is a good idea.
Time when you shop: Data from Go.Compare reveals that purchasing a new policy around 28 days before the renewal date could help you save money.

