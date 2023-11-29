Revealed: the areas most vulnerable to Christmas break-ins

Analysis of data on burglaries has highlighted those parts of England and Wales most at risk.

South Yorkshire is the area most vulnerable to break-ins over the festive period, said Howdens Insurance, with an average of 148 burglaries per 100,000 residents throughout November and December.

The ranking was created by the insurance firm after analysing police force data on burglaries over the last three years.

South Yorkshire Police, which covers Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield, recorded an 2,040 burglaries per year for the selected months – a 12.31 per cent increase in reported burglaries between 2020 and 2022.

The second most likely area to experience a break-in over Christmas is Cleveland, at an average of 128 burglaries per 100,000 people – a 4.32 per cent increase in recorded burglaries between 2020 and 2022.

London, which is covered by the Metropolitan Police Service, was named the third most at risk with an average of 110 burglaries per 100,000 people.

The study found Staffordshire to have the largest increase in burglaries, of 43.36 per cent since 2020, followed by Leicestershire (30.2 per cent) and Gloucestershire (19.57 per cent).

Areas of least risk

Homeowners in Norfolk were found to be least at risk, with an average of just 38 burglaries per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Bedfordshire reported the biggest decrease in break-ins during the same time period, with reported burglaries declining by 30.1 per cent.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance, said: “With the Christmas shopping season in full swing throughout November and December, it is important to ensure that gifts are kept out of sight in your home, as they can serve as an enticing invitation to criminal onlookers.

“Combine this with the increased likelihood of homes being temporarily vacant as people visit family and friends over the Christmas period, and you create the ideal conditions for opportunistic thieves.

“Beyond the financial aspect, the emotional impact of having your gifts stolen is considerable and can result in stress and disappointment during what should otherwise be a joyous time. By taking proactive measures to secure their property, homeowners can reduce the risk of break-ins, during these riskier winter months.”