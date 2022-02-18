You are here: Home -

Borrowers increasingly opt for five-year fixed rates

0
Written by:
18/02/2022
As the cost of living squeeze starts to bite, borrowers are fixing their mortgage costs with a five-year rate
Borrowers increasingly opt for five-year fixed rates

Homeowners are combatting market uncertainty by fixing their mortgage for five years, according to Trussle.

The online mortgage broker found that there has been an increased uptake of five-year fixed rate mortgages over two-year fixes since the pandemic began. As the cost of living rises and the Bank of England has hiked interest rates, homeowners are searching for payment stability.

Not only are there more five-year fixed deals on the market, there has been a 17% increase in the initial period length of mortgages taken by Trussle customers.

Santander has also revealed that 55% of its new customers took out five-year fixed-rate deals last year, up from 20% in 2016.

Benefits of a five-year fix

The main advantage of taking out a long-term fixed mortgage is the security of a fixed interest rate and therefore stable monthly payments, said Trussle.

Homeowners will know what they are paying each month for a fixed period of time and can budget around this.

If you secure your fixed-rate mortgage while interest rates are low, you can take advantage of this rate for the following five years, unlike variable mortgages which fluctuate with changing interest rates.

Potential drawbacks

Five years is a long time, and this type of mortgage will need to fit your stage of life, said Trussle. It is essential you consider if you’re likely to move within the time frame. If this is a possibility, it may be worth looking at whether you will be able to move your mortgage over when you move.

It is also vital you check the early repayment charges (ERC) of your mortgage. If you wish to remortgage within the five years or are unable to transfer your mortgage over when you move, you will likely be subject to an ERC. There is no set fee for an ERC; the cost is typically calculated as a percentage of the amount still outstanding on your mortgage. This is usually calculated between 1-5% but this can vary depending how far you are into your mortgage term.

If you plan to make an overpayment to reduce your mortgage, it is important to recognise that fixed-rate mortgages tend to have an annual overpayment limit of 10% of your total mortgage balance.

On a fixed rate mortgage you will be locked in to fixed monthly payments based on the interest rate secured when you take it out. If the Bank of England (BoE) base rate increases within this time, you will be protected. However, if the interest rate decreases within the five-year term, you may feel like you are paying over the odds.

Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at Trussle, said: “With interest rates on the rise, a steep increase in energy bills and an increase in the general cost of living, it is understandable that many homeowners are concerned about their finances. Whilst it is difficult to make any predictions during a pandemic, it is forecast that inflation will peak in April, indicating that the Bank of England will increase its key interest rate several times this year.

“With this in mind, now is a good time for homeowners to review their outgoings and budget effectively. The BOE’s 0.25% recent interest rate rise could add £324.48 onto mortgage products annually so it is vital homeowners explore all their options to save money, from remortgaging, through to making overpayments and the possibility of green mortgages. Speaking with an independent adviser will help you understand your options and make the best choice for you.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.