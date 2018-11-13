You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Brexit woes begin to dampen mortgage lending

0
Written by:
13/11/2018
Economic and political uncertainty is beginning to impact mortgage lending, as borrowers hold off committing to purchases
Brexit woes begin to dampen mortgage lending

All sectors of the mortgage market softened in September, according to mortgage trade body, UK Finance.

There were 29,400 new first-time buyer mortgages completed in the month, 4.5% down on September 2017.

The number of home mover mortgages fell further, by 8.4%, to 29,400, and remortgages dipped slightly (0.6%) to 35,600.

Buy-to-let business slows

But the biggest fall came in the buy-to-let market, where purchase business is still significantly down. There were 5,200 new buy-to-let home purchase mortgages completed in the month, 18.8% fewer than a year earlier. By value this totalled £0.7bn of lending in the month, 22.2% down year-on-year.

Jackie Bennett, director of mortgages at UK Finance, said: “Buy-to-let home purchases have eased again in September, suggesting lending in this market remains subdued as a result of recent tax, regulatory and legislative changes.

“Demand for house purchases for both first-time buyers and home movers has also lessened, as affordability constraints continue to bear down on consumer demand for new loans particularly in London and the South East.”

Ross Boyd, founder of mortgage platform, Dashly.com, added: “Affordability constraints are without doubt dampening the purchase market, especially in London and the South East, but so too is the sheer uncertainty of Brexit.

“As things stand, there’s a gargantuan question mark hanging over 2019 and households are sitting on their hands.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Real rents drop in six out of eight UK regions over the last decade

Which region has seen rents fall the furthest?

Close