You are here: Home -

Estate agents report bumper July as demand rockets

0
Written by: Lana Clements
19/08/2020
Pent-up demand from lockdown combined with Stamp Duty savings has boosted sales beyond expectations
Estate agents report bumper July as demand rockets

Estate agents have reported a surge in summer activity as property buyers return to the market with a bang after lockdown.

London agency Chestertons said it has experienced the busiest July in five years, with double the number of buyers than July 2015 and 36 per cent more than 2019.

The group also received 80 per cent more website enquiries compared to last year, or 255 per cent more than five years ago.

There were 23 per cent more viewings in July than last year and 36 per cent more offers from buyers compared to 2019.

At the same time, south of England property group Andrews said viewings had jumped by a third between June and July, while physical viewings were up by 45 per cent.

Instructions were up by more than a fifth in July from June.

Chestertons cited pent-up demand, stamp duty savings and low mortgage interest rates for helping to drive activity.

‘Genuinely surprised’

Chestertons managing director Guy Gittins, said: “We have been genuinely surprised by the rate at which the London sales market has picked up since lock-down restrictions were relaxed in May, which culminated in our busiest July for over five years.

“I believe much of this is buyers taking advantage of the current prices, but also a long-overdue release of pent-up demand from buyers, some of whom have been waiting years for the right time to find the right house at the right price and now believe that this is it.”

David Westgate, group chief executive of Andrews Property Group, added: “In April viewings and instructions across the industry fell off a cliff as the country was gripped by coronavirus and the government asked us to stay at home.

“But the rebound has been swift as lockdown eased and the chancellor’s stamp duty announcement at the start of July gave the market a timely boost.

“Buyers and sellers alike have shown renewed vigour in the past six weeks.

“With a lengthy window of opportunity to purchase before the stamp holiday comes to an end, we expect buyer activity to remain buoyant over the coming months.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Home improvements of the super rich revealed

A fresh lick of paint won't cut it for those high net worth individuals buying at the top end of...

Close