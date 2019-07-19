Fancy a place in the (UK) sun? Here’s where to buy

Many of the sunniest spots in the UK have affordable property prices too, so where should you look?

Chichester is the sunniest spot to buy in the UK, according to GetAgent.co.uk.

The estate agent comparison site said the area has an average of 1920 hours of sunshine a year, but it also comes with a hefty price tag of £365,101 for the average home.

If you want an affordable foot on the ladder while topping up your tan Plymouth is the best place, with an average house price of just £171,932 and average of 1730 hours of sunshine per year.

St David’s in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is the next most affordable sunshine hotspot for homebuyers. It has the lowest average house price of all areas in the list (£166,344) and 1649 hours of sunshine per year.

Newport is the third most affordable and the only other area with an average house price below £200,000, costing £114 in property costs for each of the 1620 hours of sunshine per year.

Also making the literal hotspots lists are Southampton, Norwich, Truro, Salisbury, Bristol and Canterbury.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “It’s one of the most sought after and hard to come by resources in the UK, so it’s surprising that a higher chance of sunshine doesn’t carry a larger property price premium in these areas.

“In fact, a number of them are actually very affordable when compared to the UK average and not only can you get on the ladder for a lower price, but you can also work on your tan for the three weeks a year that we are blessed with some nice weather.”