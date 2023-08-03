You are here: Home -

Finance launches Reach Out campaign to raise awareness of mortgage support

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
03/08/2023
Trade body UK Finance has launched a campaign called Reach Out to “raise awareness of the support available to mortgage customers”.
The core message for the campaign, which will be seen in a major advertising blitz in September, is to encourage people to reach out to lenders if they are worried about making mortgage payments.

UK Finance noted that in January this year, lenders had helped over 200,000 borrowers who couldn’t meet their full mortgage payments and over two million people who needed financial difficulty assistance.

The campaign will also promote the Mortgage Charter, with 44 lenders signing the initiative representing 90 per cent of the market.

Some measures customers can access include extended mortgage terms, a temporary switch to interest-only payments and the ability to lock in a fixed rate mortgage up to six months before expiry.

The campaign is support by lenders and produced in partnership with M&C Saatchi London.

David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “We have launched this campaign with our members to make sure that anyone struggling with their mortgage payments knows that help is available.

“Lenders are ready to provide support even if a customer’s payments are up to date – if you’re struggling with your mortgage, or think that you will struggle, Reach Out to find out the options available for help.”

Clare Richardson, business director, M&C Saatchi added: “Lenders have responded to interest rate pressures with real support for customers in need. The campaign will deliver this message at pace and scale to people who are concerned and make a real, meaningful difference.”

 

