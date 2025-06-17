Four ways to make your home more sellable

It's a buyers market and property owners need to do all they can to make their home as attractive as possible.

That’s according to Survey Shack, which published its top tips for vendors who want to make their home as sellable as possible.

This becomes even more important during the summer months, as the average time to find a buyer usually increases.

Here’s four ways that sellers can prep their property:

Do any outstanding DIY: Whether it’s fixing a broken doorbell, oiling a stiff garden gate, tightening loose door or cupboard handles, or even changing blown lightbulbs, completing a few minor tasks can help create a better overall impression for potential buyers. If you have the time and budget, a fresh coat of paint can help brighten up your home, too. If your budget only extends to a single tin, painting the front door is a good choice – it’s what buyers will see first.

Clean – inside and out: ceiling cobwebs and grubby skirting boards don’t take long to deal with but can impact that all-important first impression. Cleaning windows (inside and out) can also show that a home is well cared for, as well as maximising the amount of natural light that flows in during viewings.

Declutter your home: from the children’s bedrooms to the garden, tidying away toys, piles of laundry and all those other items that accumulate won’t just aid a good first impression – it will also show buyers that your house provides plenty of storage. With the garden in mind, mowing the lawn and keeping flowerbeds and hedges looking neat and attractive can also pay dividends.

Think like a buyer:The survey is all-important so be aware of what could come up. Brett Ray, CEO of surveying app, Survey Shack, explained: “Putting your house on the market without knowing what is likely to come up during the buyer’s survey opens the floodgates to disruptive, late-stage surprises. These can lead to fraught price renegotiations that cause stress to all parties or, even worse, the sale falling through entirely.

“In my work as a surveyor, I saw far too many deals fall through – sometimes collapsing entire chains – due to confusion between buyers and sellers resulting from survey results. Sellers who think from a buyer’s survey perspective have the power to avoid this.”

Survey Shack enables sellers to survey their property in full, inside and out, before putting it on the market. The seller can purchase an instant survey report through the app, with tailored information on the state of the property and actionable insights regarding required remedial works. The report also recommends specialists, including professional surveyors and qualified tradespeople, where any further evaluation may be necessary.