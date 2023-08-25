Four weeks to go and two more base rate hikes expected

We have four weeks to go until the next decision day on interest rates and the signs are the economy is cooling fast.

The Bank of England monetary policy committee (MPC) will decide whether to increase the cost of borrowing again on 21 September.

The base rate currently stands at 5.25%, the highest it has been since February 2008. The market is now expecting two more rate hikes to 5.75% before the end of the year, while expectations are rising that mild recession is on the way.

The outlook for the economy

The closely watched Purchasing Managers Index reading – the flash UK composite PMI – came through at 47.9 this month and anything below 50 marks a contraction in the economy.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “This is the lowest level in two-and-a-half years so forecasts of where interest rates will end up have been ripped up and re-assessed. The market consensus is still for another rate hike in September to 5.5% because wage growth came in so hot in July. There is a chance it could be the last in the cycle, but right now the market consensus is for two more rate hikes to 5.75% before the end of the year, until there’s a pause.”

However, it should be noted that forecasts can change very quickly, and interest rate expectations may well be revised lower again if fresh data on the jobs market points to a further rise in unemployment.

The Bank of England has already warned that half of all businesses that have borrowed will struggle to pay their debts by the end of the year, up from 45% last year. This could mean firms hold back from granting pay rises and taking on new staff, which is likely to have a dampening effect on wage growth.

What will happen to mortgage rates?

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The PMI data has showed how worried business are about the outlook, and the market has immediately started pricing in two rises rather than three – and a lower peak.

“This isn’t going to make a major difference today to anyone on a variable rate mortgage, as these tend to rise and fall when the Bank of England moves the base rate. It’s likely to mean that the future feels a bit less daunting – because their rate is likely to be hiked less in the coming months. However, it’s still likely to be quite some time before we see these rates fall.”

The current outlook is good news for anyone looking for a new fixed rate deal, because these mortgages are based on the swaps market – where banks swap a variable rate for a fixed one.

Swap rates depend on rate expectations, so they’re likely to fall as expectations drop, and fixed rate mortgages may get cheaper.

Fixed rate mortgages have already come down slightly from the peak, with the average two-year fixed rate at 6.74% and the average five-year rate at 6.22%, compared to 6.85% and 6.37% respectively at the beginning of August, according to Moneyfacts.