You are here: Home -

Half of homeowners need support to get onto housing ladder

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
10/08/2023
Around half of homeowners with a mortgage had support, either from the Bank of Mum and Dad, ISA or Government scheme, to get on the property ladder.
Half of homeowners need support to get onto housing ladder

According to research from The Mortgage Lender, which surveyed 2,005 adults, around 11% said that they had the help of the Bank of Mum and Dad to buy their first property.

Approximately 6% respectively said that they had used Rent to Buy, Help to ISA, First Homes scheme, Right to Buy in England to get on the property ladder shared ownership and guarantor mortgages.

Another 5% either used a lifetime individual savings account or deals from developers and 4% said they used Help to Build or a Help to Buy Equity Loan.

The research added that around 42% of this group felt that the Government had not done enough to historically to support first-time buyers onto the ladder.

‘Prospective buyers feel trapped’

Chris Kirby, head of key accounts and specialist distribution at The Mortgage Lender, said: “Affordability has proven to be one of the most pressing issues regarding the property market, and our latest research demonstrates the impact of that on the journey to homeownership.

“With rents continuing to rise in most areas of the UK, many prospective buyers will likely feel trapped between spending more renting and high buying costs, which can lead to significant delays in being able to purchase a property, and/or having to make compromises on what or where they buy.”

He added that a lack of information on Government schemes led to over a quarter of those surveyed feeling overwhelmed as to which first-time buyer scheme to use, and it made it more difficult to find a path onto the property ladder.

“Those looking to get onto the housing ladder should take time to research what options are available to them, whilst also seeking the advice and guidance of a mortgage broker, who will be able to help clarify what support there may be, but also how best to achieve the level of borrowing they’re looking for sooner rather than later depending on their situation,” Kirby noted.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.