You are here: Home -

Homebuyers have 18 months left to avoid stamp duty hike

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
22/09/2023
Future homeowners have 18 months to dodge a stamp duty hike which could cost buyers around £2,500, analysis has found.
Homebuyers have 18 months left to avoid stamp duty hike

According to analysis from Coventry Building Society, currently homebuyers pay stamp duty if their home costs over £250,000, but this will drop to £125,000 in March 2025.

This will increase the tax bill for the average priced home from £2,822 to £5,322.

Changes to stamp duty thresholds were introduced in the mini Budget by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

In the Autumn Statement, current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversed this decision, saying that the cut would end in March 2025.

Stamp duty for first-time buyers is also set to increase, with the current threshold standing at £425,000 and this set to fall to £300,000 in March 2025.

Figures for August show that homebuyers overall paid £1.1bn in stamp duty, the highest monthly figure so far this year and bringing the year-to-date total to £7.6bn.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Buyers need to know the reduction in thresholds isn’t forever – in eighteen months’ time people buying a home over £250,000 will suddenly have to pay an extra £2,500 in tax. That means buyers would need to start saving an extra £140 per month now just to cover the tax hike on their home.

“In an ideal world, the Chancellor is busy cooking up some long-term plans for stamp duty which will stop the tax bill on an average priced home virtually doubling overnight. Homebuyers didn’t get a mention in the Spring Budget, so let’s hope there’s something a lot more positive for them in the Autumn Statement.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/