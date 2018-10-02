You are here: Home -

House prices hold steady, but Brexit storm looms

0
Written by:
02/10/2018
The London slump has started to spread to the regions as Brexit fears impact confidence
House prices hold steady, but Brexit storm looms

UK house prices rose 0.3% to an average £214,922, in September, according to Nationwide.

The mutual said this was 2% higher than the same time last year, as growth has held steady between 2% to 3% inflation over the course of the year.

Of course, the national trend belies more dramatic regional movements, with house prices in the North catching the capital’s cold and falling 1.7% year on year, while in Yorkshire and Humberside property prices are up 5.8%.

Prices in London fell for the fifth quarter in a row and are now 0.3% lower than a year ago, although the pace of the falls is now slowing.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, anticipated a national slowdown towards the end of the year. “Subdued economic activity and ongoing pressure on household budgets is likely to continue to exert a modest drag on housing market activity and house price growth this year, though borrowing costs are likely to remain low,” he said.

“Overall, we continue to expect house prices to rise by around 1% over the course of 2018.”

Brexit threat

The ever-present threat of Brexit continues to weigh over the UK economy and could have significant consequences for the housing market.

Jonathan Samuels, CEO of Octane Capital, said: “A chaotic Brexit has the potential to hit confidence and the property market for six.

“London will be in the firing line if Brexit sees international business and overseas investors steer clear. Over-exuberant house price growth from the recent past has made it even more vulnerable.

“The capital’s property market will bounce back but in the event of a chaotic Brexit it could bear the brunt of the pain.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
1.5 million renters at risk of losing tenancy deposit

A third of renters claim their landlord has not put their money into a deposit protection scheme

Close