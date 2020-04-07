You are here: Home -

House prices rose 3% in the year to March

0
Written by:
07/04/2020
The current lockdown means all bets are off for house price growth in 2020, but there had been green shoots in the first quarter of the year
House prices rose 3% in the year to March

House prices in March were 3% higher than in the same month a year earlier, according to Halifax.

The lender said that prices were stable between February and March, with the average UK property price at £240,384.

In the first quarter of 2020, house prices were 2.1% higher than in the final quarter of 2019.

The data is mainly taken from before the coronavirus restrictions were introduced, and the housing market is now effectively on hold.

Russell Galley, managing director, of Halifax, said: “The UK housing market began March with similar trends to previous months, as key market indicators showed a sustained level of buyer and seller activity. Overall average house prices in the month were little changed from February’s record high, while annual growth nudged up to 3%.

“These factors all underlined a positive trajectory and increased momentum in the early part of the year, with confidence rising as political and economic uncertainty eased.

However, it’s clear we ended the month in very different territory as a result of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s still too early to properly assess what potential long-term impacts the current lockdown might have on the UK housing market. While there is very significant uncertainty at the moment, much will depend on the length of time it takes for restrictions to be lifted, the pressure that has been exerted on the economy in the meantime and the effect this has on consumer sentiment.”

Director of Benham and Reeves, Marc von Grundherr, added:“It’s important that we keep a positive view and while this may be hard at present, any impact to the market should only be prevalent for the duration of our current lockdown.

A freeze on both the side of buyers and sellers should also help reduce any immediate decline to price growth and this will be a short-term adjustment at worst.

“We can rest assured that once the market does spring back into action, the green shoots of strong growth seen earlier in the year will start to bloom and the outlook will be much brighter.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Half of all mortgages withdrawn in just three weeks

The removal of thousands of products is hoped to be a temporary measure

Close