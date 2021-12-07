You are here: Home -

House purchase lending dropped sharply in quarter three

0
Written by:
07/12/2021
Despite the dip, transactions for the year are likely to be the highest seen since before the credit crunch
House purchase lending dropped sharply in quarter three

House purchase lending dropped sharply in Q3 but remained positive compared to last year, with activity strongest away from the south of England, according to UK Finance.

But despite the drop in transactions, over the year home sales will have reached at their highest level since before the Global Financial Crisis.

In its Household Finance Review for Q3, UK Finance noted that activity levels dropped ‘following the unprecedented peak in lending in June, as borrowers rushed to complete house purchases before the end of the second phase of the Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday’.

And it said that the continued strength in homemover activity as the exemption was phased out, suggests ‘there could be a more persistent attitudinal change to come out of the nation’s experience during the pandemic’.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Following the end of the furlough scheme and the stamp duty holiday, activity in 2022 will inevitably be weaker than this year but an improving labour market outlook gives cause for cautious optimism.

“However, there are downside risks, including from rising inflation, which have the potential to constrain activity.”

Nigel Purves, CEO of Wayhome, added: “Home movers disproportionately benefited from the Governement’s support through the pandemic, while would-be first time buyers were hung out to dry.

“The first rung of the property ladder is getting further and further away – salaries have fallen behind inflation, meaning even those in full-time work face needing to save for more than fifteen years for a deposit. Once they’ve got that deposit, restrictive lending criteria means getting a mortgage is still no mean feat.

“The current landscape is unsustainable; homeownership shouldn’t be an impossible dream – we need radical change in the property market to make it a reality for more people.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.