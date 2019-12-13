Housing ministers boost majorities in Conservative election win

Labour's shadow housing team also retained their seats, albeit with reduced majorities

The two leaders of Conservative housing policy retained their parliamentary seats with increased margins as the Tories claimed their largest majority since the 1980s.

The results mean there is a strong possibility of continuity in key housing positions and policy, something the mortgage industry has been calling for with 20 housing ministers in the last 20 years.

Housing communities and local government secretary Robert Jenrick was re-elected in his Newark constituency with a majority of 21,816 – 3,667 more than in 2017.

And housing minister Esther McVey (pictured) increased her margin to 17,387 in the Tatton constituency – up by 2,600 compared to two years ago.

The housing minister position has been seen as a revolving political door Dominic Rabb and Kit Malthouse both holding the role since 2018 prior to McVey’s appointment.

Labour votes trimmed

In what was a generally downcast night for Labour, both leaders of its shadow housing team also retained their seats, but with reduced majorities.

Shadow secretary of state for communities and local government Andrew Gwynne returned as MP for Denton & Reddish. However, his majority was cut by more than half to 6,175 votes.

This was replicated by shadow secretary of state for housing John Healey in his Wentworth & Dearne constituency.

His margin over Conservative candidate Emily Barley of 2,165 votes was less than half the majority at the 2017 election.