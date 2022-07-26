You are here: Home -

HSBC and TSB raise mortgage rates

Written by: Su Fowler
26/07/2022
Lenders have been increasing mortgage rates in line with hikes to the Bank of England's base rate.
HSBC and TSB have raised the interest rates in several of their lending ranges effective today.

At HSBC, rates went up between 0.10 percent and 0.30 per cent across all LTVs, the bank said.

In its UK buy-to-let (BTL) purchase range, the lender said it had increased rates on its two-year fixed loans at 60 per cent, 65 per cent and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) products.

Rates.for several other categories, including on HSBC’s BTL existing customer range, its two-year fixed standard products and on its five-year fixed fee saver and five-year fixed standard loans. Interest rates also rose on its residential existing customer switching range and its residential existing customer borrowing more range.

“We continually review our mortgage range and take a number of factors into account when setting rates”, an HSBC spokesperson said. “Upon review, we have today we have made changes to some of our existing customer mortgage rates.”

TSB

At TSB, the lender said its BTL product transfer rates for two and five-year fixed deals up to 75 per cent LTV had risen by up to 0.50 per cent.

Its residential product transfer rates for two and 10-year fixed rate loans also rose by up to 0.50 per cent, TSB said.

In June, the Bank of England raised the base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.25 per cent, citing inflationary pressures. The next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee is set for 4 August.

