You are here: Home -

HSBC and Virgin Money to up trackers after base rate change

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
23/06/2023
Lenders are reacting to the sharp rise in the Bank of England base rate by increasing mortgage rates
HSBC and Virgin Money to up trackers after base rate change

HSBC will increase all tracker rates but keep its residential standard variable rate (SVR) and buy-to-let SVR the same following the Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate to five per cent.
The changes come into effect from today.

The lender has tracker products in its first-time buyer, homemover residential, remortgage, international purchase, international remortgage, buy-to-let, existing customer borrowing more, existing customer switching and international existing customer ranges.

As an example, its two-year first-time buyer tracker at 60 per cent loan to value will be 0.29 per cent plus the base rate, it comes with a £999 fee and rate borrowing limit of £5m.

Virgin Money

Virgin Money will increase its mortgage tracker rates to reflect the increased Bank of England base rate.

Its everyday two-year tracker, for example, at 60 per cent LTV is now 5.7 per cent and its deal at 75 per cent LTV is priced at 6.1 per cent. Both come with a £995 product fee.

The lender said that for existing customers with mortgage rates linked to the base rate they would be contacted to let them know that their monthly payment would change on the 1 August.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/