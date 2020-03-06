Inquiry launched into removal of dangerous cladding from high risk buildings

The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee has launched an inquiry into the work to remove cladding from buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy

An inquiry has been launched by MPs into the progress made in removing potentially dangerous cladding from high-rise and high-risk buildings, and the adequacy of funding by the Government.

The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee wants to better understand the issues faced by residents of affected proeprties and measure the impact of government support.

Background to the inquiry

Following the Grenfell Tower fire, it was found that the use of a number of forms of dangerous cladding on residential buildings was widespread. The impact on residents is not limited to the elevated fire risk due to the installation of combustible cladding on their properties.

Residents have found themselves footing the bill for round-the-clock fire patrols, increased insurance premiums and difficulties in accessing mortgage finance.

Government support has been limited to providing funding for the removal of ACM cladding from private sector properties, yet 143 out of 175 properties with this form of cladding are yet to begin remedial work. Residents in properties with other forms of cladding remain in limbo, facing uncertainty of the timescale for removal and potential costs of tens of thousands of pounds.

Chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee, Clive Betts MP said: “There are still hundreds of buildings encased in combustible cladding and thousands of residents facing serious financial strain as a result. The knock-on effect of dangerous cladding on buildings has been significant, with homeowners facing increased insurance or mortgage premiums, and even having to fund round-the-clock fire patrols simply to stay in their own homes.

“We have launched this inquiry to understand the impact that the Government’s response has had in providing support and driving forward remediation work. We also want to better understand the scale of the problems facing residents and look at what more will need to be done to ensure that buildings are made safe, and the financial impact on residents addressed.

“This Committee has already called on the Government to fund the removal of all forms of combustible cladding and criticised the pace of change. Nearly 1,000 days since the fire at Grenfell Tower, these issues must now be addressed.”