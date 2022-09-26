You are here: Home -

Lenders pull fixed rate deals amid economic uncertainty

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
26/09/2022
Around a dozen lenders have pulled products in light of current market volatility. Find out which
Lenders pull fixed rate deals amid economic uncertainty

Mortgage lenders have been removing their fixed rate deals from the market as the pound has fallen to a new low.

The withdrawals will affect new borrowers looking to secure a deal.

The fall comes after a range of tax-cutting measures were announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last week, which resulted in a pound sell-off.

Selection of withdrawals

Halifax said that it would withdraw all products with a product fee by the end of tomorrow.

The Nottingham confirmed that it would reprice its residential, buy-to-let, holiday let, retirement interest-only and self-build products from 6pm and would take down 14 additional products.

The Nottingham released some new two and five-year fixed rates with two-year fixed rate start from 6.04 per cent and five-year fixed rates beginning from 5.98 per cent.

BM Solutions said that it would be removing all products with a product fee by close of business tomorrow.

Paragon added that it would be taking down the fixed rate products in its portfolio, non-portfolio and product transfer buy-to-let range from 5pm today.

Keystone Property Finance is also reported to be withdrawing its rates today.

West One Loans is removing its buy-to-let fixed rate with immediate effect and said new products would be announced once “market fluctuations stabilise”.

Clydesdale Bank is also taking down select two and five-year capital and interest rates between 75 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £999 fee and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let product at 75 per cent LTC with £1,999 fee from 8pm today.

Virgin Money will temporarily remove all its products for new customers by 8pm tonight.

Bank of Ireland is also withdrawing all buy-to-let and residential rates from 5pm today and said that it would be relaunching new residential and buy-to-let ranges as soon as possible.

Foundation Home Loans is removing all its products in its residential range and will replace them by tomorrow.

Skipton Building Society added that it would temporarily withdrawing its new business product range with immediate effect. It said it was working hard on a new range which would launch in due course.

Leeds Building Society said it would take down selected fixed rate deals.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.