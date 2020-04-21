You are here: Home -

March property transactions remain static

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
21/04/2020
The data reflects the market before the lockdown, when the Government advised against all but critical home moves
March property transactions remain static

Residential property transactions in March increased by 0.3 per cent compared to the previous year to reach 99,440, according to figures from HMRC.

The transactions, which are counted when the sale is recorded by the Land Registry, were 0.2 per cent lower than February.

HMRC’s data reflects the market before lockdown restrictions were put in place in-mid March.

Among other social distancing measures, people were stopped from moving home, physical valuations were paused and in-person viewings were stopped.

Activity in the non-residential market was much slower last month than the previous March.

Some 9,470 transactions took place last month which was 8.8 per cent lower than March 2019, and 1.8 per cent lower than the previous month.

Gloomy forecast

A recent forecast from property group Knight Frank painted a gloomy picture of the housing market in 2020.

The firm predicts there will be 350,000 fewer mortgages approved this year because of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown restrictions.

More than 150,000 mortgages to first-time buyers will be lost, as a total of 526,000 home sales go up in smoke, creating a ripple effect on the wider economy, it estimated.

Almost £8bn will not be spent on DIY and renovations, while £395m less will be spent on removals companies. Lost stamp duty revenue and VAT could reach £4.4bn and £1.6bn respectively, Knight Frank calculated.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
A third of households have seen a cut in income due to coronavirus crisis

One in 10 are worried about being able to meet their mortgage repayments or rent

Close