You are here: Home -

More than half of prospective borrowers would consider lodgers

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
25/08/2023
Around 52% of prospective buyers say that they would consider having a lodger to supplement their outgoings given the current economic climate.
More than half of prospective borrowers would consider lodgers

According to research from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), within that number, 17% say they definitely plan on having a lodger and 21% would consider a lodger to help cover the cost of household bills.

Around 18% said they would need to buy with a partner, 9% would need help of a family member and 7% plan on buying with a friend.

Only one in 10 think they could buy a property by themselves.

Buying with friends

The proportions of prospective homebuyers considering changing their plans rises to nearly three quarters of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Around a quarter say they would need to buy with a partner for increased deposit and incomes, 10% with a friend and a further 10% with a family member.

A fifth of aspiring homeowners at the early stage of the homebuying process believe they will need a guarantor, which falls to 9% who are nearer to completion.

Economic uncertainty, driven by high inflation, interest rates and rising mortgage rates, is a significant barrier for two in five homebuyers.

Nearly a third said the main challenge was saving for a deposit, 27% cited a slowdown in the housing market and a quarter pointed to being accepted for a mortgage.

Game changers

Ben Thompson, deputy CEO at MAB, said: “The difficult and volatile economy has significantly changed the game for prospective buyers. For 15% of this demographic, it means they have already delayed homeownership plans.

“As high inflation levels dig deeper into people’s finances, many will be finding it incredibly difficult to stash away funds for deposits and subsequent mortgage repayments – especially those seeking to buy alone.

“A good way to help generate some extra money to pay for bills or contribute to a mortgage is to consider getting a lodger. However, it is important to note that you should still ensure you’ll be able to meet your mortgage repayments each month, and be able to go without that extra cash in the event they move out.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/