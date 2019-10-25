You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Most women want to save for a home before a wedding

25/10/2019
Women are shunning weddings in favour of homeownership, although one in 10 say neither is a priority
Fewer than four per cent of UK women would pay for their wedding over a house deposit, according to Together.

The specialist lender revealed nearly 70 per cent of UK adults would use £17,674 – the average cost of a wedding – as a deposit for a new home instead of paying for their big day.

According to the study, women prioritised homeownership more than men, with nearly 10 per cent more females opting to spend the money on a deposit. Just under four per cent of women would use it to foot the bill for their wedding.

Richard Tugwell, a director at Together, said: “Homeownership clearly remains a huge priority for the British public, as our latest research demonstrates.

“With the costs of weddings and property rising in comparison to wages over the last few decades, sacrifices inevitably have to be made. The results of our survey show the majority of people are choosing to get on the property ladder rather than pay for their big day.”

Together surveyed more than 2,000 UK adults to find out their views.

A significant minority, 14 per cent, of all those who took part in the survey said paying for a wedding and a deposit carried equal weight, while just over 11 per cent said neither were a priority.

