Nationwide ups rates across mortgage range

The building society has increased rates on its new business and switcher deals

Nationwide has increased rates on new business mortgages by as much as 0.35 per cent.

Changes apply to fixed rate products with terms of two, three, five and 10 years up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For first-time buyers, rates have risen by 0.30 per cent and start at 3.64 per cent for a five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, 3.69 per cent for the equivalent two and three-year fixed rates and 3.94 per cent for the 10-year fixed rate.

For home movers and remortgagors, rates have gone up by 0.35 per cent. They now start at 3.59 per cent for a five-year fixed rate deal at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee for remortgagors, and 3.64 per cent on the equivalent deal for home movers.

Switcher and additional borrower rates will rise by between 0.05 per cent and 0.10 per cent. Rates for existing members moving home will rise up to 0.35 per cent, as will two and five-year shared equity rates up to 80 per cent LTV.

Green additional borrowing rates will increase by 0.20 per cent.