You are here: Home -

Number of agreed sales recovers to pre-pandemic level

0
Written by:
12/04/2023
The recovery is being driven by sales of flats, which are up 10% compared to March 2019
Number of agreed sales recovers to pre-pandemic level

The number of home sales being agreed is back to its pre-pandemic level for the first time since September, said Rightmove, now standing at just 1% behind March 2019.

It added that the total number of agreed sales has improved from being 21% behind 2019 at the start of the year. But despite the recovery, agreed sales are still 18% below the ‘exceptionally busy market’ this time last year.

The current surge in sales is most noticable in London, where agreed sales are now 11% higher than March 2019.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “While the market is by no means at the exceptional level it has been over the last couple of years, it is a positive sign for agents that sales at a national level are being agreed at the same rate as the last more normal market of 2019, though there are regional differences across Great Britain.”

Boost in sales of flats

The property portal said that the recovery is being driven by sales of flats, which are up 10% compared to March 2019, a vast improvement on being 11% down at the start of the year.

In London, agreed sales of flats are now 23% higher than March 2019.

Robert Sturges, central London area director at Chestertons, said: “Our offices carry a high proportion of flats and we have noticed a significant upswing in buyer demand for apartments of all sizes. This demand for flats is driven by professionals who wish to shorten their commute, parents who invest for their children but also overseas buyers who are taking advantage of favourable currency exchange rates.

“In the face of rising living costs, some buyers may also decide that a flat is financially more viable than a house at this moment in time. Another driving force behind the demand for flats are renters who review their finances amid rising rents and decide that, despite higher mortgage rates, buying presents a better option long-term. We are therefore seeing a number of first-time buyers entering the market.”

Price cuts

Rightmove found that the average size of price reduction is also back to its pre-pandemic level of 6%, the equivalent of £22,000 based on the current national average asking price of £365,357.

It said that a third of properties now see a price reduction, which is up from last year’s 19%, but in line with the pre-pandemic level of 34%.

Bannister added: “The level and size of reductions has also returned to its pre-pandemic norm, though pricing right the first time can often lead to a quicker sale, so it’s important for sellers to speak to an agent about their local market so that they price realistically and give themselves the best chance of finding a buyer.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.