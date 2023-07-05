You are here: Home -

Number of homeowners being approved for an IVA rises

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
05/07/2023
More homeowners are seeking debt advice and being approved for an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA), a personal insolvency provider has said.
Number of homeowners being approved for an IVA rises

Creditfix said it had seen the proportion of homeowners approved for an IVA rise from seven to 13 per cent since last year. It put this down to homeowners struggling with rising mortgage costs and warned that the average six per cent rate was having an impact on those on variable rates and people due to refinance. 

Its data also showed that the level of unsecured debt taken out by homeowners had risen by a fifth since last year. 

Based on a survey of 150,000 customers, it found that the average debt held by a homeowner stood at £31,071 in June. This was 74 per cent higher than the average £17,817 debt held by non-homeowners. 

Paul Mason, CEO at Creditfix, said: “Homeowners coming to the end of a fixed rate deal or on a variable rate face increases to monthly repayments in the hundreds or even thousands of pounds and this will have a devastating impact on people, regardless of their financial position.  

“We’re seeing more homeowners than ever before seeking debt advice as a direct result of rising mortgage rates. Mortgage repayments should always be the first consideration when assessing outgoings, but such a steep increase can have a huge knock-on impact on other unsecured debts and we’re seeing those who previously had manageable debt levels unable to keep on top of it.” 

Mason added: “At Creditfix we help hundreds of people to deal with their debts every day and understand how difficult it can be to confront a seemingly daunting financial situation. At such a challenging time, I would urge anyone with concerns about their finances to seek specialist help as soon as possible.” 

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/