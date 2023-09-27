You are here: Home -

Over two-fifths of mortgage holders are worried about payments

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
27/09/2023
Some 42% of homeowners paying a mortgage are concerned that they will not be able to afford payments, a poll from a comparison site found.
Over two-fifths of mortgage holders are worried about payments

According to a poll of over 1,000 mortgagors from Money Expert, people are planning to reduce their non-essential spending to keep up with their payments. 

Although mortgage rates have started to fall in recent weeks, they are still higher than they were for people who took out a mortgage at least two years ago. This means people who are due a remortgage could be facing a significant payment shock if they refinance onto a higher rate. 

According to the survey, 63% of people are due a remortgage in the next 12 months, and 37% had completed on a mortgage in the last six months. 

Some 18% of respondents said their mortgage payments had become unaffordable. 

Just 13% were not worried about the rise in payments. 

Pinching the pennies 

Of those planning to cut back on non-essential spending, 52% said they would dine out less and 46% plan to cut back on holidays. For 42% of homeowners, they will save money by spending less on non-essential clothes and shoes while 35% of respondents will cut back on how much they spend on personal grooming and wellbeing. 

Some 28% said they would delay buying a new car. 

As for how much disposable income homeowners had before remortgaging, 29% said once they paid for bills and expenses they were left with between £300 and £500 a month. 

However, after remortgaging, 27% either had or expected to have between £100 and £300 left over after paying bills. 

Paul Ford, group commercial director at Fluent Money, said: “Rising mortgage interest rates are undeniably a source of significant concern for homeowners across the UK. The fact that 42% of households are planning to cut back on non-essential spending to meet their mortgage repayments highlights the real financial strain many are facing. Homeowners must now be more proactive than ever. 

“At Fluent, we believe in starting conversations with our customers as early as possible, ideally months before their current mortgage deal ends. An early approach allows us to work together to find tailored solutions and ensure customers are well-prepared to face the future with confidence. We find that taking this proactive approach and staying ahead of the curve, helps our customers navigate this challenging financial landscape effectively.” 

Liz Hunter, commercial director at Money Expert, said: “Many UK homeowners are having a tough time financially, with issues relating to the cost of living alongside rising costs in energy bills that continue to put a squeeze on household spending.” 

Hunter said it was unlikely rates would fall back to ultra low levels soon.  

She added: “Rising mortgage rates will be a major concern for many people, particularly those who are coming up to the end of their agreement within the next six months.” 

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.