You are here: Home -

Over two thirds of mortgage applicants suffering from stress and anxiety

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
29/08/2023
More than two thirds of people who have applied for mortgages in the past year have suffered stress and anxiety due to the process, with first-time buyers suffering in even greater numbers.
Over two thirds of mortgage applicants suffering from stress and anxiety

According to research from Market Financial Solutions, which surveyed 2,000 adults, around 64% said they had struggled with stress or anxiety due to the process, rising to around 80% for first-time buyers.

Two thirds of mortgage applicants said they had searched online at least once a week to try and find the best mortgage rates.

Approximately half of those who have applied for a mortgage said that their desired product had been withdrawn by a lender during the process.

Only a third thought that the Government was doing enough to “calm the mortgage market”.

Around 47% thought lenders should be offering more support and communication about product changes, and the majority, 69%, said that brokers were “essential” for navigating the mortgage market currently.

Elevated levels of stress

Paresh Raja, CEO of MFS, said: “The mortgage market has become far more complicated to navigate over the past year or so. Not only are rates going up but there are regular product withdrawals from high street lenders. Our research shows the toll this is taking, most notably with elevated levels of stress and anxiety among mortgage applicants.

“Borrowers clearly need more support in the current climate. To that end, we can see that most are turning to brokers who can help them locate the best products for their needs. Lenders can also help matters by providing much-needed assurance to borrowers – they can do this through transparent services, communication and endeavouring to hold products and rates wherever possible.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/