Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley sign developer cladding pledge

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
06/04/2022
The pledge requires developers to be financially responsible for fixing unsafe cladding on high-rise buildings
Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley Group have become the latest developers to agree to the government’s Building Safety Pledge.

This follows the announcement that Crest Nicholson was the first developer to sign the agreement which had a deadline of 5 April.

The pledge requires developers to be financially responsible to fix unsafe cladding on high-rise buildings over 11 metres tall built in the 30 years before today.

Taylor Wimpey said it had “constructively contributed” to the government’s discussions on fire safety so far. The pledge means the developer will extend its coverage to remediate existing buildings constructed within the last 20 years, to include those developed since 1992.

The developer said it also would reimburse the money it has already received through the Building Safety Fund. It expects it will have to provide a further £80m to remediate properties, bringing its overall costs to around £245m.

Last year, the builder announced it had set aside £125m to remove unsafe cladding from its properties.

Pete Redfern, chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, said: “Today we confirm that Taylor Wimpey has signed up to the government’s fire safety Pledge for Developers. Our priority has been to ensure that customers in Taylor Wimpey buildings have a solution to cladding remediation.

“We took early and proactive action, committing significant funding and resources to address fire safety and cladding issues on all Taylor Wimpey affected apartment buildings.”

Berkeley said following discussions with the government, it could confirm it had also signed the agreement.

Persimmon previously set aside £75m to fix cladding and said it would not claim any money from the Building Safety Fund.

It said of the 33 developments identified as needing remediation, four had now obtained EWS1 forms.

Dean Finch, group chief executive of Persimmon, said: “Over a year ago we said that leaseholders in multi-storey buildings Persimmon constructed should not have to pay for the remediation of cladding and fire related issues. We are pleased to reaffirm this commitment today and sign the government’s Developer Pledge.

“We made this commitment last year as we believed it was not only fair for leaseholders but also the right thing to do as one of the country’s leading homebuilders. We are pleased that we were able to work constructively with the government to secure this agreement.”

