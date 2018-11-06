You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Property supply down in October, as new listings dip under 70,000

0
Written by:
06/11/2018
The usual Autumn rush to sell before Christmas hasn't materialised this year, as sellers are put off by falling house prices
Property supply down in October, as new listings dip under 70,000

The number of new properties listed for sale in October fell by 5.5% across the UK, according to Housesimple.

The online estate agent said that listings fell from 72,593 in September to 68,598 in October.

In the capital supply was down by 6.8%, as recent house price falls, particularly in the South East and London, may have dissuaded homeowners from putting their homes on the market.

No Autumn rush

The traditional seasonal rush to move before Christmas hasn’t materialised, with new stock levels down in more than half (59.7%) of the 100 towns and cities analysed.

St Helens in the North West saw the greatest decline in property supply, with new listings last month down by more than a third (-33.8%) on September figures.

Sam Mitchell, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “After supply picked up in September, we were hoping this would lead to healthy new stock levels up to Christmas. But the resurgence in listings was rather short-lived as new supply fell again in October, albeit just below 70,000.

“This can hardly be considered a collapse, but stock levels have been bouncing along at the bottom of the barrel for some time now, and no-one seems to know how to boost supply.

“The immediate issue is that a combination of interest rate rises, Brexit fears, and a barrage of negative news surrounding house prices, has spooked homeowners. With house prices falling in a number of areas, most notably London and the South East, homeowners are choosing to wait and see what happens next before making the decision to move.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Tenants to save £180 a year as landlords forced to make energy upgrades

More landlords will be required to improve the energy efficiency rating of rental homes, under government changes

Close