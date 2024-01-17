Revealed: Most searched-for property locations of 2023

London was the most popular location searched on Rightmove last year.

The property portal said that searches for homes for sale in the capital increased by one per cent from 2022 to 2023.

Over the same period the number of buyers looking for homes in second-placed Cornwall fell by 18 per cent.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “Many traditionally popular areas maintained their allure amongst buyers, whilst cheaper areas were also high on the list for buyers last year with affordability stretched.”

Affordable cities popular with buyers

Rightmove suggested that we could be seeing homebuyers look to more affordable cities as a result of what happened in the wider property market, with mortgage rates rising significantly to 15-year highs.

However, rates have begun to edge down over the last six month or so, boosting affordability for some buyers.

Below are the 10 most searched-for locations of 2023, according to Rightmove:

1. London

2. Cornwall

3. Devon

4. Glasgow

5. Bristol

6. Edinburgh

7. York

8. Sheffield

9. Cambridge

10. Manchester