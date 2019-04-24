You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Santander offers £500 cashback and cuts rates

0
Written by: Antonia Di Lorenzo
24/04/2019
The cash lump sum is available to first-time buyers taking selected products and is paid when the mortgage process completes and they get the keys to their new home
Santander offers £500 cashback and cuts rates

Santander Mortgages has offered first-time buyers £500 cashback and cut its rates by up to 0.10%.

The cashback is offered on completion of two and five-year fixed rate products, at 2.99% and 3.39% respectively.

They are both available up to 95% loan to value (LTV), so borrowers need just a 5% deposit.

The bank has also reduced its two-year fixed rates by 0.05% to 1.44% and 1.74%, with £999 and a £0 fee respectively, at 60% LTV, for both purchases and remortgages.

Its five-year fixed rate has been cut by up to 0.10% to 1.99% and 1.89%, at 60% and 75% LTV respectively, for both purchases and remortgages.

Additionally, Santander has introduced a new 60% LTV, 10-year fixed rate at 2.39%, £999 fee, for purchases and remortgages.

Miguel Sard, managing director of Santander Mortgages, said: “We know a lot of first-time buyers opt for two and five-year fixed rate mortgages.

“By offering free valuations and introducing £500 cashback, we hope to give customers a helping hand towards the cost of kitting out their dream home.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

  • RT @StudyUCEM: "...the research underlines the long-term strength of bricks and mortar investment to weather such periods." @Your_Mortgage,…
  • "...the research underlines the long-term strength of bricks and mortar investment to weather such periods."… https://t.co/dGt3LTR66F
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Your rate could double overnight if you fixed your mortgage two years ago

Those on two-year fixed rates due to end soon will automatically move onto their lender's higher standard variable rate, unless...

Close