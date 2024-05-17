Beware these burglary hotspots: Protect your property

Cleveland in the North East is England and Wales' biggest burglary hotspot, according to new data.

The research, by GoCompare Home Insurance, looked at Home Office crime figures and census data to find the areas with the highest ratio of households per burglary.

Out of all the police forces in England and Wales, Cleveland reported the highest ratio, with over 4,000 residential burglaries in the year ending September 2023. This gives it a ratio of one burglary for every 61 homes – more than any other police force area.

The study highlighted widespread burglaries across Yorkshire and the Humber, with three areas of the region ranking among the country’s top 10 hotspots.

South Yorkshire had the second-worst ratio nationwide, with one burglary for every 66 households. West Yorkshire and Humberside had ratios of 1:89 and 1:96 respectively.

Burglary hotspots

The 10 biggest hotspots for residential burglaries in England and Wales (by police force area) are:

1. Cleveland (1:61)

2. South Yorkshire (1:66)

3. West Midlands (1:75)

4. Greater Manchester (1:88)

5. West Yorkshire (1:89)

6. Metropolitan Police, Greater London (1:90)

7. Humberside (1:96)

8. Hampshire (1:117)

9. Leicestershire (1:126)

10. Durham (1:127)

Out of all the regions in England and Wales, London takes the lead with the highest ratio of households per burglary, with one burglary for every 90 homes.

Lowest levels of burglaries

Devon and Cornwall had the lowest burglary rate in the country with a ratio of 1:395.

Norfolk and Suffolk also place in the top three, with burglary rates of just 1:335 and 1:297.

Nathan Blackler, home insurance expert at GoCompare, said: “Living somewhere with high crime rates can have a negative impact on the price of your home insurance, as providers will believe that you’re more likely to claim.

“But if you live in one of the country’s burglary hotspots, it’s important that you prioritise keeping your home safe. Make sure you maximise your home security and be sure to get a policy in place to protect you if the worst happens. Otherwise, you risk being hit with the cruel double-whammy of having to cover any losses from a break-in yourself.

“There are still things you can do to reduce your premiums. Adding improved security features, joining a Neighbourhood Watch scheme and paying annually can all lower your costs. Regularly comparing policies will also make sure you’re constantly getting the best price for your cover.”