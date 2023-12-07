What happens if your mortgage offer is cancelled?

Your property purchase could be in jeopardy if your finance is pulled at the last minute.

Lenders don’t often withdraw a mortgage offer, but it’s possible.

And it can leave you with an admin headache, your chain collapsing or unforseen costs, depending on your circumstances.

There are many reasons a lender could cancel your offer, but the most common is that your mortgage offer has run out.

Confused.com has pulled together the usual reasons your property finance could be pulled from under you alongside what you should do if it happens.

What you need to know