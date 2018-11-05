Win your mortgage paid off in full with new Halifax prize draw

Three borrowers applying for a mortgage before New Year's Eve will get their mortgage completely paid off as part of the lender's new prize draw

Three lucky Halifax customers are set to win their mortgage paid off in full, as the lender has launched a new mortgage prize draw.

Customers who apply for a qualifying Halifax mortgage between 5th November and 30th December 2018 will be in with a chance of becoming mortgage-free (up to the value of £300,000).

In addition, 100 runners up will receive cash prizes of £1,000 and, during the period of the prize draw, Halifax will offer all eligible customers £500 cashback on completion of their mortgage.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “For most people, mortgage repayments are by far the biggest of their monthly outgoings, with mortgage freedom decades away from becoming a reality. I’m delighted that Halifax will be the first bank to offer a prize draw to help change the lives of three lucky mortgage customers, on top of our £500 cashback offer.”

To be eligible for the draw, customers must be a homebuyer, remortgagor or an existing Halifax customer changing those named on the mortgage. They must apply for a qualifying mortgage before 30th December 2018, and register for the draw by 31st January 2019.

The prize draw will take place on 15th April 2019.