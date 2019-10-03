Yorkshire Building Society, Newcastle and Barclays cut fixed rates

A trio of lenders have reduced interest rates on fixed deals this week

Yorkshire Building Society has trimmed the rate by 0.07 per cent on its two-year fixed rate deal available at 90 per cent loan-to-value (LTV).

It now has an interest rate of 1.91 per cent, comes with a free valuation and £495 product fee.

Newcastle trims ten-year deals

Newcastle Building Society has reduced the rate of its ten-year fixed rate, also open to borrowers with a ten per cent deposit.

The rate has been reduced by 0.04 per cent to 2.85 per cent. It comes with a £999 fee.

It has also reduced the rate of its ten-year fix at 80 per cent LTV, from 2.85 per cent to 2.60 per cent.

Barclays cuts two-year fixes

Finally, Barclays Mortgages is to reduce the rates on two-year fixed rate deals.

The deal, which is available at 60 per cent LTV, will be available at 1.21 per cent, down from the 1.24 per cent previously charged.

It is also cutting the rate on the 85 per cent LTV product from 1.54 per cent to 1.51 per cent. Both have a product fee of £999.