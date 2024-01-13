Yorkshire cuts five-year fixed rate to 3.99 per cent

A building society has launched sub-four per cent mortgages, as rates continue to fall.

Yorkshire Building Society has lowered rates across its range by up to 0.645 percentage points and bought out a five-year fixed rate at 3.99 per cent.

Highlights of the new Yorkshire Building Society range include its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) available for purchase and remortgage with a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

Aidan Smith, mortgage product manager, Yorkshire Building Society, said: “The markets have responded very positively to the surprise fall in inflation announced by the Office for National Statistics before Christmas and, as a result, we’ve seen significant falls in market interest rates since then.

“We’ve delighted to be seizing the opportunity this presents to continue passing on as much value as possible to borrowers, including, excitingly, a sub-four per cent product.

Other rate cuts

The mutual has also has a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV for purchase and remortgage priced at 4.49 per cent with a £1.495 fee and free standard valuation.

Yorkshire Building Society’s two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV for purchase and remortgage with no fee and standard valuation comes to 5.14 per cent.

The firm also has a five-year fixed rate up to 90 per cent LTV for purchase with no fee is 4.79 per cent. It has £2,000 cashback and free standard valuation.

Smith added: “Borrowers can rest assured we’ll continue to monitor market developments closely with a view to helping people navigate a path through this unusual interest rate environment and achieve their homeownership aspirations in a manageable way.”