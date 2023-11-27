Your Mortgage Awards 2023/24:Winners revealed

The Your Mortgage Awards 2023/2024 celebrate those lenders and mortgage-related providers that have truly excelled in the last 12 months.

It’s been another undeniably challenging year, with rising interest rates affecting affordability for many borrowers.

Consumers have needed clear support and guidance from the mortgage industry.

Luckily, they’ve had it in spades from this year’s award winners, from major banks to smaller building societies and specialised lenders, as well as mortgage-related businesses.

What unites them is their commitment to continuous improvement, a professional approach to customer support and clear expertise in their respective fields.

Jamie Hurst, publishing director of Your Mortgage, said: “Our Your Mortgage Award winners have given their customers the best experience possible, making the process of buying a property or getting a mortgage smooth and straightforward.

“They’ve done this through impressive use of technology, streamlined processes and good old-fashioned customer service, over the phone or face-to-face.

“Well done to all our winners for their dedication and effort over the last year.”

Huge congratulations to each of this year’s winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2023/24, listed below:

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender Accord Mortgages

Accord Mortgages Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender Skipton Building Society

Skipton Building Society Best New-Build Mortgage Lender Halifax

Halifax Best Shared Ownership Mortgage Lender Leeds Building Society

Leeds Building Society Best Remortgage Lender HSBC UK

HSBC UK Best Offset Mortgage Lender Coventry Building Society

Coventry Building Society Best Large Loan Mortgage Lender Halifax

Halifax Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender The Mortgage Lender

The Mortgage Lender Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender The Mortgage Works

The Mortgage Works Best Professional Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender Paragon Bank

Paragon Bank Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender Pepper Money

Pepper Money Best Product Transfer Provider Halifax

Halifax Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender Pepper Money

Pepper Money Best Later Life Mortgage Lender Standard Life Home Finance

Standard Life Home Finance Best Specialist Mortgage Lender Kensington

Kensington Best Green Mortgage Lender NatWest

NatWest Best Life Insurance Provider Royal London

Royal London Best General Insurance Provider LV=

LV= Best Surveyor Countrywide Surveying Services

Countrywide Surveying Services Best Legal Services Provider Birchall Blackburn Law

Birchall Blackburn Law Best Online Mortgage Lender Santander

Santander Best Lender for Service NatWest

NatWest Best Building Society Skipton Building Society

Skipton Building Society Best Bank NatWest

NatWest Best Overall Mortgage Lender Halifax

Click here to read all about this year’s winners.