You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Bank of England base rate could hit 7%

0
Written by: Rebecca Goodman
07/07/2023
The Bank of England (BoE) may have to increase the base rate to seven per cent, experts have warned.
Bank of England base rate could hit 7%

To tackle high inflation, which is currently still at 8.7%, the bank may be forced to push the base rate further from its current position at 5%.

This could spell further misery for mortgage holders, who are already dealing with big rises to their repayments. Average mortgage rates for two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages have now passed the six per cent mark and are expected to rise further.

Economist Allan Monks at JPMorgan Chase & Co said pushing the base rate to seven per cent could trigger a “hard landing” in the economy to push down inflation.

In a note to clients of the investment bank, Monks said “a break in behaviour, or hard landing, looks increasingly likely at some point over the next year if inflation is to be brought under control in the UK”.

The central forecast from the bank is that inflation would peak at 5.75% by November but in the latest note it has warned the base rate could reach seven per cent under some scenarios. However, he did say there were lots of caveats to this analysis.
 

‘Far from getting on top of inflation’

Other investment banks and experts have echoed similar warnings.

Schroders recently increased its predicted rate for the base rate. Azad Zangana, economic expert for the bank, said “events from the past few weeks, incoming data, and a surprise 0.5% rise in the base rate, suggest that the BoE remains far from getting on top of inflation”.

The bank’s prediction is that rates will peak at 6.5% by the end of 2023, 1.5 percentage points higher than its previous forecast for a peak at 5%. It is now forecasting a rise by 50 basis points in August and September, before slowing to 25 basis points rises in November and December.

He said: “This is one of the highest forecasts in the market and we anticipate rates at this level will drive the UK economy into a recession.

“Unfortunately, the BoE is no longer able to wait and see how the interest rate rises so far will affect the economy.

“We also cannot rule out that the path the bank seems now to find itself on, with the potential to disproportionately impact the housing market, will not result in financial stability issues.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/