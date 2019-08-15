You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Off to university? Wave goodbye to your bedroom at home

0
Written by: Emma Lunn
15/08/2019
Students’ bedrooms are set to be repurposed into guest bedrooms, gyms and studies
Off to university? Wave goodbye to your bedroom at home

A-level results are due out tomorrow but students don’t just have to worry about their grades – but what their parents will do with their bedroom when they leave for university.

AA Financial Services asked 2,091 British adults to imagine if they had a child who was planning to leave home later this summer to start university, what plans, if any, they had to convert the space into something new.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of parents said they would be “repurposing” their child’s bedroom as soon as they leave home. AA Financial Services found that nearly a third (29 per cent) planned to turn the empty room into a guest bedroom, while 17 per cent would turn it into a study, and 13 per cent a hobby or games room.

Families with three or more children were the most likely to rent out a room in order to pocket some extra cash, with one in 10 (11 per cent) considering this.

A third (34 per cent) of parents would leave the room untouched for when their kids came home from university.

Savings and disposable cash were two biggest ways parents would finance the improvements (48 per cent and 42 per cent). One in 10 (11 per cent) parents would put the cost on a credit card, while 5 per cent would take out a personal loan.

Warren D’Souza, head of insight at AA Personal Finance, said: “Many families will soon be waving goodbye to their kids as they go off to university later this summer.

“Whilst this is a difficult transition for many, our findings suggest that many people have alternative, and potentially exciting, ideas on how they will repurpose the empty rooms left behind.

“For many parents, the sad departure of their child is a signal for the start of a new DIY undertaking or similar project to focus on.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Owners stay put as homemover mortgages see 3.6 per cent decline

Borrowers are still keen to refinance their mortgage, but much more cautious about committing to a move

Close