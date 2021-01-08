 + +
Yorkshire Building Society launches new mortgage range

08/01/2021
The lender has introduced a new range for borrowers needed a mortgage up to 80% of the property's value
Yorkshire Building Society has kicked off 2021 by launching a new range of mortgage products.

The mutual has reduced some of its rates as well as launching new deals.

The new deals are for borrowers with a 20% deposit or equity stake, and include:

  • A two-year fixed rate mortgage at 1.88% with £1,495 fee, available to those remortgaging
  • A five-year fixed rate mortgage at 1.92% with £1,495 fee, available to those remortgaging
  • A two-year fixed rate mortgage at 2.05% with £495 fee, £250 cashback and a free valuation, available to homebuyers.
  • A five-year fixed rate mortgage at 2.25% with £495 fee, £250 cashback and a free valuation, available to homebuyers.

The Yorkshire has also reduced the rates on some of its mortgages available up to 75% and 85% or the property’s value, and included new features such as cashback, free standard valuation and free legal fees on other products.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “With the housing market still very much active, we’ve reduced the rates on some of our mortgages to help those looking to start the New Year with a house move, or remortgage.

“As ever, we understand people’s mortgage requirements differ, so we’ve made sure we continue to offer home loans with a number of different features to best meet the varying needs borrowers have.

“This means we’ve improved both short and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, ensured some have no product fees and for others have included additional features so borrowers can choose a mortgage best suited to them.”

+ +