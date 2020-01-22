You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Building owners who fail to remove cladding will be publicly named

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
22/01/2020
Two and a half years after the Grenfell Tower fire, there is still 'no clear plan' to remove cladding from some buildings
Building owners who fail to remove cladding will be publicly named

Building owners who are yet to remove unsafe Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding from their buildings will be publicly named by housing secretary Robert Jenrick from next month, he has warned.

Jenrick said the “slow pace” of improving building safety standards would “not be tolerated”. He also announced measures to speed up the process including the appointment of a construction expert to review remediation timescales.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Jenrick said where there is no clear plan to remove cladding, the government will work with local authorities to support them in enforcement.

The government will also consider options to support the remediation of cladding to lessen costs to individuals or provide alternative funding routes.

Bolstering building safety standards

The government is also consulting on extending the ban on combustible materials to buildings below 18 metres and seeking views on how risks are assessed within existing buildings to inform future policy.

Further to this, a Building Safety Regulator will be established by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to help raise building safety and performance standards, including overseeing a new regime for higher-risk buildings.

It will work with other regulators to implement the new regime and Dame Judith Hackitt will chair a board to oversee the transition.

Jenrick said: “The government is committed to bringing about the biggest change in building safety for a generation. Progress on improving building safety needs to move significantly faster to ensure people are safe in their homes and building owners are held to account.

“Unless swift progress is seen in the coming weeks, I will publicly name building owners where action to remediate unsafe ACM cladding has not started. There can be no more excuses for delay, I’m demanding immediate action.”

Grenfell inquiry

The government has published its response to Phase 1 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, released in October, which it said would “rightly be scrutinised” by Members of Parliament.

It said it would work closely with organisations to make sure changes are made to implement suggestions by the chairman of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

These included the banning use of combustible materials and the implementation of the Home Office’s upcoming Fire Safety Bill.

The government said the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) had continued to work with the Association of Composite Door Manufacturers (ACDM) to ensure fire doors exceeded minimum standards and said it was progressing with policies regarding the testing and certification of construction materials.

Phase 2 of the inquiry will examine the wider context of the fire, including building regulations, the response of the local and central government and the handling of concerns raised by tenants over the years.

The MHCLG response said: “The Grenfell Tower fire remains one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.

“Nothing can bring back the family and friends who people have lost. Nothing can fully capture the heartache and anger that people rightly feel.

“Our promise as a government is to work together to ensure that swift and decisive action continues to be taken to address the inquiry’s recommendations, so that no such tragedy can ever be allowed to happen again.

“We are committed to ensuring all residents are safe in their homes, and feel safe, now and in the future.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The rate of rent rises hits three-year high

A combination of strong tenant demand and limited supply has pushed up rent for tenants

Close