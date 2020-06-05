You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Demand for new homes jumps as property market reopens

0
Written by: Lana Clements
05/06/2020
Cancellation rates have remained very low since the start of the coronavirus crisis, as 95% of buyers stay committed to their purchase
Demand for new homes jumps as property market reopens

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey has reported a surge in demand since the government eased restrictions on the property market.

The builder has reopened most of its show homes and sales centre sites in England and said there had been a very high level of demand for appointments.

Web traffic has increased by almost a third compared to the same period last year, it added.

Despite lockdown, Taylor Wimpey’s order book has continued to increase and as of the week ending 31 May the total value stood at approximately £2.77bn, up from £2.51bn at the same point in 2019.

Low cancellation rates

Cancellation rates have remained at a low level during the crisis, the builder said.

In the nine weeks since the start of lockdown there were 306 cancellations, representing five per cent of the private order book over that time, compared to 386 in 2019 representing six per cent of the private order book.

The builder said construction had restarted at most sites in England and Wales and preparation was underway to restart in Scotland in line with government guidance.

The group said it was on track to reach meaningful production capacity from the end of the month.

Lockdown knocked total group completions in the 22 weeks to 31 May to 2,455, down from 4,052 in the same period last year.

All Taylor Wimpey employees have now returned from furlough.

And the builder said there had been a good level of interest in a five per cent discount scheme for NHS and care workers launched to recognise their significant and continuing contribution during the crisis.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
house prices
House prices up 2.6% in year to May, despite three months of falls

Property prices dipped again last month as a result of the global pandemic, but they remain higher than this time...

Close