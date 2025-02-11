Seven in 10 landlords looking to buy will opt for limited company structure

Almost 70% of landlords planning to purchase a new buy-to-let property will do so through a limited company, said Paragon Bank.

The specialist buy-to-let lender surveyed 789 landlords in the fourth quarter of 2024. It found that, of those intending to purchase a new rental property in the next 12 months, 69% plan to do so via a limited company.

A quarter said they will purchase in their personal name, and the rest are unsure.

Despite the growth of incorporation over the past decade, the majority of landlords, 78%, still own property in their own name.

Nearly one in 10 (9%) own all properties within a limited company structure, although that rises to 28% where the landlord owns four or more properties.

An additional 13% hold a mix of personal name and limited company properties, although they are typically more heavily weighted towards incorporation, with an average of 74% of properties within these portfolios held within business structures.

Why move to incorporate?

The main reason for holding property within a limited company structure are potential tax advantages and financial planning, said Paragon.

Nearly half of landlords with limited company property, 45%, said the impact on personal income tax was a key benefit, with 42% citing mortgage interest relief. A third referenced corporation tax rates on profits, with 27% claiming inheritance tax planning as a benefit.

Those with no limited company property cited the costs of transferring assets into a corporate vehicle as the main barrier (52%), followed by capital gains tax uncertainty (32%) and the administration costs and effort of running a limited company (31%).

Jason Wilde, Paragon Bank head of mortgage sales, said: “The trend towards limited company structures has accelerated in more recent years, mainly due to changes to mortgage interest relief, but also landlords considering Inheritance Tax planning.

“Over 80% of our customers are now purchasing within a limited company structure. As many of them operate as SMEs, adopting a business structure makes sense and is more tax efficient.

“Limited companies also benefit from an interest cover ratio of typically 125%, versus 145% for higher-rate taxpayers buying in personal name, so it broadens the availability of buy-to-let mortgage finance.”