You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Property listings doubled in January

0
Written by:
13/02/2017
There was a boost in supply of new homes onto the market following December's slump
Property listings doubled in January

Over a quarter (27.1%) of UK towns and cities saw property supply more than double in January compared to December, according to research from HouseSimple.com.

The online estate agent said that the property market bounced back from the traditional Christmas slowdown, with the number of new properties listed across the UK in January almost double (93.3%) December’s figure.

Supply in the capital rose even more sharply – by 121% in January.

Lichfield calling

By far the biggest rise in listings was in Lichfield, where new properties on the market rose more than threefold (268%), while in Edinburgh and Hastings supply was up 173% and 169% respectively.

Alex Gosling, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “We expected to see property supply rise in January, and it will be a relief that numbers have jumped because there were concerns that sellers, jaded by Brexit talk, might be slow to market in January. Although the numbers of new properties listed wasn’t through the roof, they were higher than November and only a little lower than October, so supply returned to pre-Christmas levels.

“We are now coming into peak time for property sales, the pre-spring and spring market. The black cloud of Article 50 looms overhead and no-one really knows if that will see sellers delay marketing their properties. But if the market’s response to the Brexit vote is anything to go by, the urge or need to move will mean it’s very much business as usual.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2304705-repossession
Drop in arrears and repossessions

The number of homes repossessed fell to the lowest levels seen since 1982

Close