You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landlords plan to pass on property upgrade costs to tenants

0
Written by:
14/03/2022
Landlords could be forced to improve the energy efficiency of their properties in the next few years, and rents could rise as a result
Landlords plan to pass on property upgrade costs to tenants

Over half of landlords said they will pass some of the costs of improving their properties’ energy efficiency rating onto their tenants, according to Shawbrook Bank.

Landlords could soon have to make improvements to their properties ahead of a proposed 2025 deadline to get their EPC rating to a C level.

When asked how much they believe they would need to spend on making the necessary improvements, landlords estimated that it would cost £5,900 on average to improve their properties.

This figure, however, could be significantly underestimated. Landlords who have already made improvements to their properties have spent £8,900 on average to date. Wider market issues such as labour and material shortages could also cause landlords’ final bills to rise.

Shifting the cost

Tenants in London are most likely to see these costs passed onto them, with 68% of landlords in London saying they’d pass at least some of the costs on to their tenants in a bid to recoup the cost of carrying out the improvement works.

Whether landlords put up rents initially or not, many expect them to rise as a natural consequence of the new regulations with nearly a fifth (18%) of landlords expecting this.

However, tenants living in energy efficient properties can expect lower energy bills as a result of more energy efficient features, such as better insulation, energy-saving appliances, heating controls and energy-efficient windows.

Emma Cox, MD of Real Estate at Shawbrook Bank, said: “Landlords may be underestimating the costs involved, leaving them open to unexpected bills.

“As a result, tenants could be caught in the crossfire as landlords seek to recoup some of the costs. While tenants can expect to benefit from cheaper energy bills as a result of greater energy efficiency, any savings on bills could be outweighed by a market wide rent rise in 2025.

“Landlords have a key part to play in the drive towards a greener future for the UK. While challenges and questions still remain, bringing the wider market together to educate landlords and support tenants during the process will help to mitigate some of the upcoming challenges.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/